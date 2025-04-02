Gen Z's bizarre sunbed addiction

Young people are flaunting their tans on TikTok – as skin cancer cases soar

Woman with protective glasses in sunbed.
Misguided: the quest for a 'sun-kissed glow'
(Image credit: Alamy / Igor Mojzes)
By
published

Sunbeds might seem like a "relic" of the noughties for some people, but Gen Z are surprisingly keen to top up their tans, said Emma Loffhagen in London's The Standard.

Last year, a survey by Melanoma Focus found that 28% of UK adults used tanning salons, soaring to 43% of 18- to 24-year-olds. "Sunbeds, it seems, are back".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸