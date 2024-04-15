How will we solve cancer's biggest challenges?

Professor Caroline Dive explains how philanthropic partnerships are making long-term leaps forward in cancer research possible

Professor Caroline Dive in the lab
(Image credit: Cancer Research UK)

Cancer will affect us all during our lifetimes, whether through our own diagnoses or those of loved ones. It's a fact Professor Caroline Dive, director of the CRUK National Biomarker Centre, knows all too well. 

"Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetimes. Walking through the Christie Hospital in Manchester, the largest cancer hospital in Europe, I'm surrounded by the reasons why I do what I do," she says. And given Dive’s family history, it’s clear to see where her tireless motivation comes from.

Explore More
Cancer Research Uk Cancer
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸