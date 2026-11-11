The Explainer

Mums v Big Pharma: the sodium valproate scandal

New documentary tells story of fight for accountability over anti-epilepsy drug that left thousands of babies disabled

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Pregnant woman with mobile phone in hands with photo of future baby on ultrasound
The drug at the centre of the scandal was prescribed to pregnant women, despite its known risks to foetuses
(Image credit: Galina Zhigalova / Getty Images)

A new BBC documentary has reignited the outcry over the sodium valproate scandal – a catalogue of pregnancy harms that England’s Patient Safety Commissioner has called “bigger than thalidomide”.

The drug at the centre of the scandal was prescribed to pregnant women, despite its known risks to foetuses. Over the past 50 years, it is thought to have caused an estimated 20,000 babies in the UK to develop serious disabilities or autism in the womb. The documentary, narrated by two campaigning mothers from northwest England, tells “an appalling tale of regulatory failure”, said The Telegraph.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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