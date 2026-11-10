The Explainer

Palantir’s controversial NHS contract

Ministers plan to extend deal, overruling MPs and medics who dispute value and efficacy of data platform built on US tech giant’s software

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A placard reading &quot;Get Palantir out of our hospitals&quot; held up during a protest opposite St Thomas&#039;s Hospital
Officials warned that Palantir’s political reputation would impact uptake of its software in NHS trusts
(Image credit: Matthew Chattle / Future Publishing / Getty Images)

The government is preparing to extend Palantir’s controversial NHS contract despite growing concerns over its software’s performance and widespread reluctance across hospitals to use it.

MPs, medics and campaigners have urged Health Secretary Yvette Cooper to trigger an early “break clause” in February, said the Financial Times. But ministers reviewing the £330 million deal to deploy the US tech giant’s flagship AI system have concluded that removing Palantir would be “too disruptive”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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