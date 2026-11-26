Wanting a slimmer waist is “hardly a new concept”, said Marie Claire . Between the 16th and 19th centuries, restrictive, hourglass-shaping corsets became “fashion staples”.

But now a relatively new surgical procedure that promises to give women a tiny midriff is gaining traction: rib remodelling.

Why now?

Social media and the shapewear industry have helped popularise “highly defined waists”, said The Guardian .

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In 2022, Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in a glittering dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe. Her noticeably cinched waist coincided with the shift towards thinness and the “advent of the Ozempic era” of weight-loss drugs.

On TikTok, people started “measuring their waists using A4 sheets of paper” and “showing off their Barbie-like proportions”. As well as workout videos focusing on achieving these proportions, adverts began appearing for permanent surgical alternatives.

What does the procedure involve?

Controversial rib removal surgery hit the headlines in the 1980s when unverified rumours began to swirl that Cher had undergone the procedure (something she denied).

But in 2017, Russian plastic surgeon Kazbek Kudzaev discovered he could achieve similar results with a less invasive alternative to entirely removing the ribs. This involved “moving the ribs with a drill until one side fractured”, then binding the patient’s body in a corset as it healed, said The Guardian.

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Since then, plastic surgeons across the world have continued to refine the rib remodelling technique. Today, it can be performed “under general anaesthesia as a day-surgery treatment”.

Doctors target the last two pairs of ribs (also known as “floating ribs” as they aren’t attached to the breastbone, making them “easier to manipulate”), said Allure . During the procedure the surgeon “fractures the ribs using a specialised hand saw” or an ultrasonic device with a “tiny vibrating tip” that can “slowly cut through the bone without harming surrounding tissues”. The patient is then given a corset to wear 24 hours a day for around three months to ensure the bones heal in the new shape.

Is it safe?

The procedure isn’t available in the UK, and is still relatively new in the US. Usually, patients fly to places like Bali, Colombia or Australia for the surgery.

Some surgeons refuse to carry out the procedure on women over 40 due to the increased chance of osteoporosis, which can cause bones to “break rather than fracture”, said The Guardian. Other complications can arise in patients whose bodies change through pregnancy or weight gain.

While rib remodelling might sound less frightening than rib removal, it does come with significant and specific dangers. “Pneumothorax [collapsed lung] is the big, bad thing that we think about,” US plastic surgeon Surgey Turin told Allure. There is also the possibility of injuring the nerves that run beneath the ribs, or damaging the kidneys, which are positioned behind the floating ribs. In rare cases, the bones don’t heal properly, said US plastic surgeon David Sieber, leaving them left as “floating sections next to each other”.