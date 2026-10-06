What do we know about the Russian pneumonic plague case?

US lawmaker suggests death of 28-year-old scientist could be related to biological weapons research, as authorities scramble to contain potential spread

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A woman walks past the logo of Russia’s consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor sitting on its grounds&#039; fencing in Moscow
The Moscow headquarters of Russia’s public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor
(Image credit: Igor Ivanko / AFP / Getty Images)

Donald Trump has said the US is looking “very strongly” at a suspected case of plague after the death of a researcher at a remote Siberian lab.

Darya Shipilova, 28, who worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East, died on 2 October two days after falling ill following reported exposure to pneumonic plague bacteria. Russia’s public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, said that her diagnosis was “pneumonia of unknown aetiology”, meaning they cannot confirm what caused it or where it came from.

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