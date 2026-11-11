Under The Radar

A bird flu outbreak at a Utah mink farm could be a public health crisis

The animals have lungs similar to humans

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a caged mink, a micrograph of the bird flu virus, and empty cages on a scrap pile.
The government has very little guidance in dealing with disease outbreak in mink
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A virulent avian flu strain has made its way to a Utah mink farm, which could potentially open the door for the virus to spread to — and between — humans. Many are concerned about the federal government’s lack of action in preventing the spread.

Bird to mink to human

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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