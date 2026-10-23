A sexually transmitted stomach bug is spreading in the US

Shigellosis is also becoming harder to treat

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Shigella bacteria
There are many variants of shigella bacteria that can cause shigellosis
(Image credit: quantic69 / Getty Images)

Antibiotic-resistant shigellosis infections have been spreading in the U.S. Many are sexually transmitted and can affect the most vulnerable communities.

What are the symptoms and transmission methods?

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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