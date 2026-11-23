What happened

Global health authorities stripped the U.S. of its measles elimination status this month, formally signaling the return of a highly contagious and vaccine-preventable virus that had been under control since 2000. An independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization, a group within the World Health Organization, announced the change after determining that the virus has now circulated nonstop in the U.S. for more than a year.

More than 5,400 measles cases and 10 deaths have been reported in 2026, in states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Experts attribute the return of measles to declining vaccination rates; roughly 96% of known cases in 2026 have been in patients who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. Measles cases are expected to keep rising in the coming months. At this rate, 2027 is looking “exponentially worse,” said infectious-disease doctor Scott Roberts.

The measles outbreak has led to fierce bipartisan criticism of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine crusader. Kennedy has falsely linked shots to autism and questioned their safety by calling for changes to U.S. vaccine schedules, including splitting the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine into separate shots. Kennedy this month blamed the measles resurgence on “Covid-era disruptions” to routine childhood vaccination, and vowed to restore America’s measles elimination status. His critics dismissed his claims. Kennedy has done “everything he could to undermine immunizations,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La). “We’re seeing children dying of measles for the first time in decades.”

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What the columnists said

“This is a moral and medical tragedy, as well as a political failure,” said Perri Klass in The New York Times. It took “decades of work, including vaccine mandates in schools,” to reach elimination status. But persistent vaccine skepticism has resulted in an entirely preventable public health crisis.

“Restoring herd immunity through vaccination will take time,” said Rochelle Walensky and Benjamin Rader in The Washington Post. But we can protect infants from the disease. The MMR vaccine is “safe, effective, and available.” Trump’s anti-science August order to split it into three shots has faltered, thankfully, because manufacturers won’t make them separately.

Many Americans can’t even remember a time when measles “rampaged freely,” said the New York Daily News in an editorial. Now it’s back, the direct result of “active choices by officials starting with the president himself,” who empowered a “dangerous quack” to foist his “anti-science zealotry on the rest of us.” RFK Jr. should face impeachment inquiries over this “grim milestone.”

Measles is “just the start,” said Lisa Jarvis in Bloomberg. One recent study found that Kennedy’s recommendation that parents forgo hepatitis B vaccines could cause “a disturbing rise in infections and, ultimately, chronic disease.” Other parents are refusing the vitamin K shot that helps protect newborns against severe bleeding—it “isn’t even a vaccine but has been swept up in the climate of distrust.” None of this pain is necessary. But all Americans will feel it in the “continued spread of preventable diseases.”