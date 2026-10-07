Pneumonic plague: what we know about a Russian lab worker’s death

Numerous people have been quarantined as a result of the disease

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The entrance to Russian health ministry Rospotrebnadzor, which is monitoring the ‘particularly dangerous infection’
The entrance to Russian health ministry Rospotrebnadzor, which is monitoring the ‘particularly dangerous infection’
(Image credit: Igor Ivanko / AFP / Getty Images)

Concerns are sweeping across Russia and the world after a laboratory technician reportedly died from pneumonic plague in Siberia. Many more people are now being quarantined. But health officials in the United States say there is no reason to worry about a global outbreak, at least for the time being.

What happened in Russia?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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