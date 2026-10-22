What is the Covid vaccine compensation scheme?

Fewer than one in 100 claimants have received a pay-out from scheme designed to compensate those harmed by vaccine side-effects

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High angle view of syringe with needle and two medical vials on blue background
Most of the successful claims so far relate to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
(Image credit: Grace Cary / Getty Images)

The government is to reform the scheme that provides financial support for those injured or bereaved by unusually severe reactions to Covid-19 vaccines, following recommendations by the chair of the Covid inquiry.

What is the scheme?

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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