U.S. Postal Service to honor John Lewis with a stamp

The late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights leader whose nonviolent protests and activism inspired others to join the fight for equality, will be honored next year with a U.S. Postal Service stamp.

Lewis died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, at the age of 80.

"Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s," the USPS said in a statement. "Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble.'"

The U.S. Postal Service just announced that my friend and predecessor Congressman John Lewis will be honored on a new postage stamp next year! Let it always remind us to get in the #GoodTrouble that Congressman Lewis taught us. pic.twitter.com/20CAnW9vjs — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) December 13, 2022

Lewis was the youngest person to speak at the March on Washington in 1963, and on March 7, 1965, was one of the demonstrators beaten by state troopers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, during a march for voting rights; he suffered a skull fracture.

The postage stamp will feature a portrait taken of Lewis in 2013 by Marco Grob for Time magazine, CBS News reports.