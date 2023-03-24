How Republicans and Democrats alike plan to capitalize on Trump's legal woes

As a grand jury in Manhattan deliberates on whether to recommend District Attorney Alvin Bragg bring charges against former President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike have begun eyeing the ongoing proceedings as a source of potential political leverage against one another as the country heads into its next presidential election cycle.

Who's making moves, and who's pushing back?

This week, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), and House Administration Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.) demanded Bragg turn over "communications, documents, and testimony" regarding the grand jury investigation into Trump. In a letter calling for Bragg to testify before Congress, the trio claimed "your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election," while calling reports of a looming indictment an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

The letter, seemingly prompted by Trump's (ultimately incorrect) assertion that he would be arrested on Tuesday, comes as the former president ratchets up his extreme rhetoric against Bragg and other state and federal investigators probing his various alleged misdeeds. "District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country, and should be removed immediately," Trump fumed on his Truth Social account on Friday, shortly before posting a link to Jordan, Comer, and Steil's letter, amidst a flurry of other articles attacking the district attorney.

That Bragg has not actually brought any charges against Trump (and may not at all) has not stopped Republicans from proactively framing the case in purely partisan political terms — seemingly with the blessing of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who is "fully supportive and pushing folks to be aggressive here," according to a GOP source who spoke with Politico's Rachel Bade. Noting that Bragg almost certainly won't acquiesce to testifying about an ongoing criminal probe, Bade questioned whether Jordan might ultimately subpoena, and even hold him in contempt should he not appear, pointing out that "the Justice Department would be unlikely to press charges in a partisan dispute."