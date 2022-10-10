Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Showing slackers the door

"Quiet quitting" is leading to "quiet firing," said Callum Borchers in The Wall Street Journal. According to Gallup, "half the U.S. workforce is allegedly quiet quitting — that is, doing only what's in their job descriptions and no more." Bosses have put up with this because "in a tight labor market, a warm body is better than nobody." But with more businesses expecting a recession, managers are tightening up their expectations of productivity. Human-resources specialists say "quiet firing" is on the rise, referring to actions that minimize employees' significance to nudge them out the door. "Tactics include sidelining them by cutting responsibilities or denying promotions and raises." If you notice your boss doing this to you, "your days might be numbered."

CFOs privately doubt ESG push

Many CFOs are growing frustrated with both regulators and asset managers over the ESG push, said Eric Rosenbaum at CNBC. "In public, U.S. corporations say the right things about environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors as part of their mindset." But behind the scenes, there is backlash brewing in the C-suite. A new survey of chief financial officers at top companies in the U.S. found that 45 percent support moves by red states "to ban investment managers that use ESG factors from state pension fund business." And only 25 percent support the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent climate disclosure proposal. "CFOs are always worried about overregulation," but on this issue they are struggling to understand "the materiality of climate disclosure or broader value of ESG."