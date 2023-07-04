Hamas says Tel Aviv car attack is response to Israeli military operation in Jenin

Eight people were injured in Tel Aviv on Tuesday after a driver rammed their car into pedestrians and then got out and began stabbing people, Israeli officials said.

An armed civilian killed the attacker, a police spokesperson told CNN. Hamas has claimed responsibility, saying in a statement that the attack was in retaliation for the Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Over the last two days, Israeli forces have been carrying out what it has called "counter-terrorism activities" in Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp. Airstrikes have been used to target a "unified command center" and weapons and explosive manufacturing sites, Israeli officials said, and about 120 people have been detained. This is the largest Israeli military operation to take place in Jenin in several years, and there are concerns that this is the start of a new phase of violence in the region.

At least 10 people have been killed in the military operations and 100 injured, Palestinian officials said. The deputy mayor of Jenin, Mohammed Jarrar said electricity and water has been cut off to the refugee camp and homes have been destroyed. Thousands of people have fled, with resident Lina Amouri telling CNN that on the first night, she and her family hid in an apartment without windows to avoid being hit by bullets. "The children were crying all day and we didn't know how to calm them down," she said. "The only thing we could do is to pray together while we hear explosions and bulldozers outside."