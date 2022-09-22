Ginni Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee

Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to be interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot in the coming weeks.

"I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee," Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement, per The Washington Post. "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."

The committee has long been itching for Thomas' testimony, especially after it was revealed she had lobbied lawmakers and GOP officials to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 election, the Post notes. She has also notably been "publicly critical" of the Capitol riot probe, having called on "House GOP leaders to boot from their conference the two Republicans serving on the select committee," adds CNN, who first reported the news of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the panel said Wednesday it would be holding its next public hearing on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET, "just over a month before the midterm elections," NBC News reports.