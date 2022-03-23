Epstein's private Caribbean islands to hit the market for $125M

Two of Jeffrey Epstein's private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands are going up for sale for $125 million, The Wall Street Journal reports, per listing agents.

The islands were a "key piece" of Epstein's "substantial international property portfoilio," which also comprised his "storied New York townhouse, a Paris apartment, a Palm Beach mansion and a New Mexico ranch," the Journal writes.

Great St. James, the larger of the pair of tropical properties, is located close to St. Thomas and is "largely untouched," the Journal notes. Little St. James, however, the smaller, 70-acre island, includes "a helipad, a private dock, a gas station, two pools, a main residential compound, four guest villas, three private beaches, a gym and a tiki hut," reports the Journal, per marketing materials.

According to a laywer for the Epstein estate, money from the sale of both Great and Little St. James will be go toward outstanding lawsuits and regular estate operations costs. Proceeds will also be subject to "tax authorities, creditors, and other claimants." Prosecutors for the Virgin Islands had in 2020 alleged Epstein brought girls to the private properties and sexually assaulted them.

The discredited businessman was found dead in custody in 2019, following an apparent suicide.