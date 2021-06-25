The underlying reason Biden's infrastructure veto threat shocked Republicans

President Biden's two-track infrastructure approach left Senate Republicans steaming — not because they were unaware of Democrats' game plan, but because they didn't think it would work.

The Republican play clearly was to get a bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law, while hoping the second package falls under the weight of Dems in disarray on the Hill. So yes, they knew there were two tracks. But Biden's veto threat yesterday ruins their strategy. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 25, 2021

As The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim suggests, GOP anger could be stemming from a failed strategic play, in which Republicans only supported the two-track strategy because they thought "disarray" among Democrats would kill a larger reconciliation bill before it arrived at Biden's desk. Such an argument was previously backed up by Politico.

But when Biden shattered that notion on Thursday, promising he wouldn't approve a bipartisan infrastructure package unless it was accompanied by a second bill full of Democratic priorities, GOP negotiators were quick to condemn the threat as a "bait-and-switch."

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) is reportedly now "wavering in his support" of the bipartisan deal and is asking Democratic negotiators Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to oppose the second bill. That move, Crooked Media's Brian Beutler argues, further brings the Republican long game — one maybe not as focused on bipartisanship as it appeared — to light.

"We want to be as clear as possible that we only supported this bipartisan half-measure because we thought it would kill the rest of your agenda." https://t.co/RvdOXemsv7 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 25, 2021