GOP Sen. Rick Scott brings up 25th Amendment while criticizing Biden's Afghanistan exit

President Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and Democrats for how his administration has handled the United States' departure from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, but Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) took things to a different level when he suggested Biden's removal from office should at least be up for discussion

The "disastrous events in Afghanistan" left Scott wondering whether Biden is "capable of discharging the duties of his office" or if it's time "to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment."

After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment? https://t.co/l1bFrUdZH9 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 16, 2021

Scott's comments are most likely meant to be inflammatory, and even if there was a serious effort among Republicans to get Biden out office, they'd need support from his Cabinet and both the House and the Senate, which have Democratic majorities. So, the scenario almost certainly won't unfold.

In what's perhaps a more realistic, if not likely, move, Scott also called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to launch a bicameral investigation into the withdrawal.