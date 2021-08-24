Biden's approval rating sinks to just 41 percent in new poll

President Biden's approval rating sunk to a new low of 41 percent in the latest poll from USA Today/Suffolk University.

The United States' Afghanistan withdrawal seems to be one of the the main drivers — only 26 percent of responsdents approve of the execution of the plan (though a majority still support exiting the country) — and he has poor marks on immigration issues and his handling of the economy, as well. The latter came in at a "surprisingly bad" 39 percent. "The only issue keeping him remotely in the game is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he is barely at 50 percent" David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, told USA Today.

It's just one poll, of course, and Biden's approval numbers were significantly better, if still lower than they had been, in a pair of surveys from CBS News and NBC News over the weekend. Still, though, the USA Today/Suffolk poll puts his Real Clear Politics average at just 46 percent, two points under water. Read more at USA Today.