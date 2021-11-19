Biden reacts to Rittenhouse verdict: 'The jury system works, and we have to abide by it'

Upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday afternoon, President Biden gave some brief remarks on the recent verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Biden, who said he didn't watch the trial, told reporters he stands by "what the jury has concluded."

"The jury system works, and we have to abide by it." On Friday, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges, which included reckless homicide, intentional homicide, and attempted intentional homicide.

The president also addressed his physical and his impending "58th birthday."

Watch more below: