Kamala Harris will become the 1st woman to assume presidential power while Biden undergoes a physical

President Biden is set to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday as he undergoes a physical.

The White House on Friday said the president will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a physical and will be undergoing a routine colonoscopy. He "will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," the White House said.

During this time, Harris will be working in her office in the West Wing. The White House noted this step was previously taken when then-President George W. Bush underwent the same procedure in 2002 and in 2007. This time differs mainly in that Harris, the United States' first female vice president, will become the first woman in U.S. history to assume presidential power.

This will be the first physical that Biden has undergone since taking office. In 2019, during his presidential campaign, Biden's primary care doctor disclosed his medical history and described him as a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency." The White House said it will release a written summary of Biden's physical on Friday afternoon.