Biden: 'Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done'

President Biden told reporters on Tuesday he still thinks Congress can pass his Build Back Better legislation, despite Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) refusal to support the bill as it stands.
In a 50-50 Senate, every vote counts, meaning Biden can't afford even one Democratic defection; If all 50 of his senators are in, Vice President Kamala Harris would then cast the tie-breaking 51st vote.
"I still think there's a possibility of getting Builld Back Better done," Biden said, claiming he was told Manchin spoke to the liberal caucus in the House and said he, not Biden, "misled" them.
Around that same time, Biden grew visibly impassioned discussing Build Back Better and its implications for American familes, particularly those struggling with child care.
In any event, Biden concluded, "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done."