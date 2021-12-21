Biden: 'Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done'

President Biden told reporters on Tuesday he still thinks Congress can pass his Build Back Better legislation, despite Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) refusal to support the bill as it stands.

In a 50-50 Senate, every vote counts, meaning Biden can't afford even one Democratic defection; If all 50 of his senators are in, Vice President Kamala Harris would then cast the tie-breaking 51st vote.

"I still think there's a possibility of getting Builld Back Better done," Biden said, claiming he was told Manchin spoke to the liberal caucus in the House and said he, not Biden, "misled" them.

Biden says he still thinks there's "a possibility" of getting Build Back Better passed after Sen. Manchin refused to back the bill https://t.co/UtfCijlafj pic.twitter.com/QbLEhMfI3b — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 21, 2021

Biden says he still thinks he and Manchin can get a deal, though doesn't say yes or no when asked if Manchin went back on his word. And he says of Manchin: "I'm told he was speaking to the liberal caucus in the House and said, 'Joe Biden didn't misled you, I misled you.'" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2021

Around that same time, Biden grew visibly impassioned discussing Build Back Better and its implications for American familes, particularly those struggling with child care.

President Biden gets visibly angry as he talks about parents not being able to afford life-saving medication like insulin for their children, "Imagine being a parent looking at a child, and you can't afford, you have no house to borrow against, you have no savings. It's wrong." pic.twitter.com/Dp2DsbqyZx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 21, 2021

In any event, Biden concluded, "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done."