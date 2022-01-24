Biden uses colorful language to describe Fox News reporter Peter Doocy

President Biden, unable to wait just a few seconds for his microphone to be turned off, let it be known on Monday what he thinks about Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

During an event at the White House to discuss his administration's efforts to fight inflation, Biden lamented that the press was only asking him about the situation in Ukraine. Doocy, who regularly asks questions that seem to annoy Biden, shouted at the president, "Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

The reporters were being walked out of the room when Doocy made his inquiry, and Biden, his microphone still on, responded with a quiet, yet sarcastic, "No, that's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022

Doocy didn't seem to take offense; he later laughed about the comment during an appearance on Fox News, joking, "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true." Biden's probably grateful that Doocy isn't turning this into a big f---king deal.