Should Trump and Biden run again? Both parties are split, new poll suggests.

Neither President Biden nor former President Donald Trump has the full backing of his party to seek a second term, a new poll suggests.

The survey, conducted by CNN, "found that 45 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters wanted to see the party renominate Biden in 2024, while 51 percent preferred a different candidate."

Among Republicans and Republican leaners, 50 percent of voters say that want Trump to run again while 49 percent say they'd rather have a different candidate.

On the Republican side, there's a clear runner-up to Trump. 21 percent of those who'd rather Trump sit out 2024 said they want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the GOP nominee. All other potential Republican candidates polled at one percent or less.

The Democratic faction enjoys no such consensus. The highest-polling alternative to Biden is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who would be 83 on Inauguration Day, at five percent, followed closely by former first lady Michelle Obama at four percent. Vice President Kamala Harris polled at only two percent.

22 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who don't want Trump to run and 35 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who don't want Biden to run said they'd prefer a different nominee for 2024 because they don't think their candidate would win.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6, surveyed 1,572 respondents, and has an error margin of 3.6 percent.