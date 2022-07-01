Biden supports suspending filibuster to pass abortion protections

President Biden said Thursday that he would back suspending the Senate's filibuster rule, if necessary, to pass a federal law protecting abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

"I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law and the way to do that is to make sure Congress votes to do that," Biden said, per NPR. Under the filibuster rule, most bills have to clear a 60-vote threshold to reach a final vote. With the Senate split 50-50, Democrats need their entire caucus and 10 Republicans to meet that bar.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized Biden, accusing him of undermining "equal justice and the rule of law."