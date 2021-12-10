Kanye West publicist reportedly demanded Georgia election worker confess to false voter fraud allegations

A publicist for Kanye West reportedly attempted to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit to allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

That's according to a new report from Reuters, which says that Trevian Kutti, who has worked as a publicist for West and says she now serves as his director of operations, went to Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman's home in January 2021 after former President Donald Trump falsely accused Freeman of illegally counting votes. Kutti reportedly told Freeman she was sent by a "high-profile individual" but didn't mention West.

Freeman was facing death threats at the time, and Kutti reportedly claimed she was there to help. But according to Reuters, Freeman called the police, saying Kutti told her "they are going to come out for me and my family." They ultimately met at a police station, and body camera footage obtained by Reuters showed Kutti telling Freeman "you are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up" and that something will happen that "will disrupt your freedom."

Kutti and Freeman reportedly then talked in private, with Kutti putting a man on the phone identified as Harrison Ford (not to be confused with the actor) and pressured her to confess to the false voter fraud claims. Freeman says Kutti warned, "If you don't tell everything, you're going to jail." After growing suspicious, Freeman reportedly called for an officer and ended the conversation.

West has expressed support for Trump and met with him at the White House in 2018. The rapper, who ran for president in 2020, said in a recent interview he still supports Trump. "I still got a red hat on today," West said, referring to Trump's Make America Great Again hats. "I'll let y'all know that. I might not got it on, but I'll let y'all know where I stand with it."