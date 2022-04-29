James Corden announces departure from The Late Late Show

James Corden announced on Thursday's Late Late Show that he has signed on — but only for one more season, and then he's leaving to "see what else might be out there." Hosting The Late Late Show, starting in 2015, was always "going to be a journey, an adventure — I never saw it as my final destination," Corden told viewers. "And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way." He promised to make the most of his final year, then "go out with a bang" and tears, "so many tears."

Corden was considered an unlikely replacement for Craig Ferguson when CBS tapped him in 2015. He had starred in a sitcom in his native Britain and won a Tony in 2012, but he "wasn't widely know by U.S. viewers," The Associated Press reports. He won a following with his "Carpool Karaoke" and other entertainment-focused segments.

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks praised Corden for taking "huge creative and comedic swings" on The Late Late Show, adding, "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season." CBS did not name a replacement host.