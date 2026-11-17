A woman who alleges Russell Brand raped her when she was 16 has waived her anonymity and is backing calls for the introduction of a staggered age of consent.

Under current UK law, the age of consent is 16. “I don’t want to criminalise teenagers for having sex with each other,” Mia Latter told The Sunday Times, suggesting the age of consent law could be reformed to make it illegal for significantly older adults to engage in a sexual activity with anyone under the age of 18.

Support for the Close the Consent Gap campaign has been gathering for months and has intensified following Brand’s conviction for rape, and allegations that David Walliams used his celebrity status to groom girls as young as 15. On the BBC’s “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg”, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the issue “will be discussed” by the government.

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‘Dirty old men’

Social worker Layla Stone founded the Close the Consent Gap campaign with a “simple” goal, said Metro: to stagger the age of consent, making it an offence for a person aged 20 or over to engage in sexual activity with a person aged 16 to 17, unless the age difference is no more than three years.

“In the last six months, it’s as though the penny has dropped for the country,” Stone told the paper. People are realising that we “treat children as children under every framework of the law, apart from this one”.

It is time to “put to bed, once and for all, the fetish around seducing schoolgirls and schoolboys”, said Nicole Lampert in The Telegraph. We must see the adults who “get a kick” out of taking a teenager’s virginity for what they are: “dirty old men and women”. Changing the law in this way would make it easier for police “to understand what grooming is” and, while it “won’t make things perfect”, it would give vulnerable young people another “layer of protection”.

‘Performative hysteria’

“There is of course a very decided yuck factor” to mature men pursuing barely-legal teens, said Melanie McDonagh in The Spectator. “But social censure is one thing” and “the law is another”. If the age of consent is to be “comprehensible”, it must be straightforward; a sliding scale “would be just too complicated” for the judicial system to deal with.

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These “knee-jerk” calls to change our legal system only make sense to “those in the outer reaches of performative hysteria”, said Camilla Long in The Times. It is “extremely illiberal, even Gilead-ish, to start telling young women what sort of men they can and can’t have sex with. You either believe they can consent, or you don’t believe they can.”

“I’m not convinced” either, said Gaby Hinsliff in The Guardian. I understand the “urge to do something, after the heartbreaking stories of the last few weeks” but a staggered age of consent is unlikely to stop predators like Brand, “given the court heard that he indecently assaulted a grown woman at a radio station” in front of his entourage. Young people are “safest” when “older adults quietly take responsibility for the behaviour of other adults around them. It shouldn’t take a change in the law to see that.”