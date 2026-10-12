How are small boat arrivals processed?

UK-bound migrants are intercepted and detained for processing before entering the asylum system

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Small boat crossings
As of early October 19,451 people have been recorded crossing the Channel in small boats this year
(Image credit:  Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

The UK government’s “one in, one out” deal with France, which was supposed to help deter small boat arrivals, has been scrapped, turning the spotlight back on the contentious issue.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the pilot scheme had “not been without its challenges” and admitted the “numbers are still relatively small”. About “1,500 people have been removed to France since the scheme began just over a year ago”, said the BBC. Mahmood estimated the deal had cost about £56,000 for every person sent back to France. “More than 40,000” migrants arrived in Britain in small boats while the deal was in place, said The Guardian.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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