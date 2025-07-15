The 'extraordinary' trials of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Couple claim they were 'misunderstood' after going on the run with newborn baby

Mug shot of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have both been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence
(Image credit: Metropolitan Police Handout / Getty Images)
When a car burst into flames just off the M61 near Bolton in January 2023, it was "impossible to predict the turbulence" and "tragedy" to follow, said Channel 4 News.

The occupants of that vehicle – aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon, a convicted rapist – have this week been found guilty of the gross-negligence manslaughter of their newborn baby Victoria, after "a lengthy, emotionally charged ordeal" that included a nationwide manhunt and two chaotic trials.

