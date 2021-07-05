Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
6 charming homes from the 1800s

byThe Week Staff
July 5, 2021

Grand View–on-Hudson, New York

Green Hill dates to the 1860s. The five-bedroom furnished house has wide-​board chestnut and fir floors, carved mantels, a mahogany stairwell, updated bathrooms, and a chef's kitchen.

The 2-acre riverfront property features trails, cliffs, a waterfall, old sandstone walls and herringbone brick paths, native spruce and specimen plantings, and a greenhouse, koi pond, gunite pool, bocce court, and pizza oven. $3,850,000. Richard Ellis, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 393-0438.

Weston, Connecticut

This 1890 Swedish church converted to a three-bedroom home is on the State Register of Historical Places. The structure's renovation included a master suite built into the apse; an open living area with cathedral ceilings and stained-glass window; a reading nook in the bell tower; an eat-in chef's kitchen; a butler's pantry with dishwasher, refrigerator, and sink; and a floor-to-ceiling library shelf with rolling ladder.

The 0.42-acre lot surrounded by trees features a large stone patio. $775,000. Tracy Serpa, Brown Harris Stevens, (203) 803-3473.

Winter Harbor, Maine

Grindstone Neck Cottage on Frenchman's Bay has eyebrow rooflines, coffered ceilings, a porte cochere with granite columns, and many other traditional shingle-cottage details. The 1892 eight-bedroom house features a family room with a curved granite fireplace, a paneled dining room, a gourmet kitchen with hand-painted French tiles, a sunroom, two game rooms, an extensive deck, and mountain, bay, and ocean views.

The 4.6-acre wooded property includes lawns, perennial gardens, a three-car garage, and 231 feet of deep waterfront. $3,890,000. Story Litchfield, LandVest/-Christie's International Real Estate, (207) 276-3840.

Marblehead, Massachusetts

This seven-bedroom Georgian-style estate was built in 1896 with high ceilings, hardwood floors and paneling, five fireplaces, a carved staircase, and multiple covered porches. Rooms include a principle suite with water views, modern kitchen with granite counters and work island, billiard room, wine cellar, and library.

The 1-acre landscaped lot overlooking Marblehead Neck Harbor features lawns, a herringbone brick driveway, a two-car carriage house, and 230 feet of water frontage with deepwater dock rights. $4,995,000. Steven White, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International (781) 690-6433.

Summerville, South Carolina

The iconic red front door of this 1897 Victorian pays tribute to cosmetics mogul Elizabeth Arden, who once kept the house as a summer home. The five-bedroom mansion in Summerville's historic downtown retains its original double piazzas, 12-foot ceilings, heart-pine floors, hand-carved moldings, and six fireplaces, and includes a chef's kitchen, bar room, and dining room.

Outside are a Robert Marvin-designed garden, two gazebos, a pool, a pool house with kitchen, and three cottages. $2,295,000. Kalyn Smythe, William Means Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 708-3353.

Zoar, Ohio

This 1820 two-bedroom log cabin is one of the earliest homes in Zoar, founded in 1817 by German religious separatists and now a National Historic Landmark. The house has floors of thick-cut wood and local brick, exposed beams, a black-walnut banister, two fireplaces, an updated kitchen with copper farm sink, and a screened porch with a swing.

The lot includes lawns and a garage with efficiency apartment. $300,000. Katherine Campbell, Street Sotheby's International Realty, (419) 651-8237.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

