Feature

6 storybook homes in Massachusetts

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
October 24, 2021

Boston

Home.

The Concord Baptist Church in Boston's South End neighborhood was converted to condominiums in 2018. This three-bedroom duplex has an open-plan main floor with a double-height living area featuring cathedral ceilings, a stone-flanked gas fireplace, and lancet windows, an eat-in kitchen, and a dining space; a curved steel-and-wood floating staircase leads to the second-level bedroom suites.

Home.

The apartment includes two parking spots in the underground garage. $3,495,000. Brian Perry, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 413-8049.

Alford

Home.

Set on 11.7 wooded acres, this contemporary home is also five minutes from downtown Great Barrington. The five-bedroom house features clerestory and oversize windows; exposed beams; polished concrete floors with radiant heat; an open living space with suspended woodstove, dining area, and chef's kitchen; and a main suite with office, den, and Carrera marble steam shower.

A home.

Outside are a wood deck, planted beds, a lawn, a fire pit, and the trees. $2,875,000. Karen Climo, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (413) 429-6732.

Chestnut Hill

Home.

Built in 1922 in English manor style, this six-bedroom home is part of a neighborhood of estates near Boston. The house, appointed with period details, includes a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood beams, and fireplace; a dining room with fireplace, coffered ceilings, built-ins, and butler's pantry; and a kitchen with a windowed dining nook.

Home.

The lot features a stone-walled veranda, wooded lawn, and English garden. $4,495,000. Tracy Campion, Campion & Company Back Bay, (617) 236-0711.

Rockport

Home.

This 1860s five-bedroom Victorian on Cape Ann sits beside a pond and near the ocean. The updated Arts and Crafts house features floor-to-ceiling windows with water views and spaces designed for entertaining, including a chef's kitchen with a windowed breakfast nook leading to a deck.

Puzzle.

The 2.4-acre wooded property has established gardens, a pool with waterfall, a pool house, a tennis court, and a one-bedroom apartment above a carriage-house garage. $3,350,000. Nicole Monahan, LandVest/Christies International Real Estate, (617) 680-6895.

Pepperell

Home.

Wooltop stands on a hill in northeastern Massachusetts overlooking 400 acres of preserved woods with trails. The seven-bedroom Tudor, built in 1900, retains many original details, featuring seven fireplaces, a farmer's porch, a country kitchen with a wide-plank pumpkin-pine floor, a chestnut-paneled library, a sitting room with hand-hewn beams, and an attached two-story apartment.

Home.

The 8.5-acre property includes perennial gardens, lawns, trees, a cottage, and a workshop-garage. $1,150,000. Carol Smith, Engel & Völkers Concord, (617) 962-9481.

Wellfleet

A home.

This two-bedroom cottage on outer Cape Cod has backroad access to ponds, ocean beaches, and a bike trail. The 1973 house, part of the Deck 2 vacation condo complex on Cottontail Road, has engineered-wood floors, vaulted ceilings, rustic wood-paneled walls, and a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Home.

Outside are large front and back decks, a yard, and wooded surroundings; Wellfleet Center and the harbor are nearby. $349,000. Ashley Fawkes, Kinlin Grover Real Estate, (508) 237-1986.

