6 storybook homes in Massachusetts

Boston

The Concord Baptist Church in Boston's South End neighborhood was converted to condominiums in 2018. This three-bedroom duplex has an open-plan main floor with a double-height living area featuring cathedral ceilings, a stone-flanked gas fireplace, and lancet windows, an eat-in kitchen, and a dining space; a curved steel-and-wood floating staircase leads to the second-level bedroom suites.

The apartment includes two parking spots in the underground garage. $3,495,000. Brian Perry, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 413-8049.

Alford

Set on 11.7 wooded acres, this contemporary home is also five minutes from downtown Great Barrington. The five-bedroom house features clerestory and oversize windows; exposed beams; polished concrete floors with radiant heat; an open living space with suspended woodstove, dining area, and chef's kitchen; and a main suite with office, den, and Carrera marble steam shower.

Outside are a wood deck, planted beds, a lawn, a fire pit, and the trees. $2,875,000. Karen Climo, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (413) 429-6732.

Chestnut Hill

Built in 1922 in English manor style, this six-bedroom home is part of a neighborhood of estates near Boston. The house, appointed with period details, includes a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood beams, and fireplace; a dining room with fireplace, coffered ceilings, built-ins, and butler's pantry; and a kitchen with a windowed dining nook.

The lot features a stone-walled veranda, wooded lawn, and English garden. $4,495,000. Tracy Campion, Campion & Company Back Bay, (617) 236-0711.

Rockport

This 1860s five-bedroom Victorian on Cape Ann sits beside a pond and near the ocean. The updated Arts and Crafts house features floor-to-ceiling windows with water views and spaces designed for entertaining, including a chef's kitchen with a windowed breakfast nook leading to a deck.

The 2.4-acre wooded property has established gardens, a pool with waterfall, a pool house, a tennis court, and a one-bedroom apartment above a carriage-house garage. $3,350,000. Nicole Monahan, LandVest/Christies International Real Estate, (617) 680-6895.

Pepperell

Wooltop stands on a hill in northeastern Massachusetts overlooking 400 acres of preserved woods with trails. The seven-bedroom Tudor, built in 1900, retains many original details, featuring seven fireplaces, a farmer's porch, a country kitchen with a wide-plank pumpkin-pine floor, a chestnut-paneled library, a sitting room with hand-hewn beams, and an attached two-story apartment.

The 8.5-acre property includes perennial gardens, lawns, trees, a cottage, and a workshop-garage. $1,150,000. Carol Smith, Engel & Völkers Concord, (617) 962-9481.

Wellfleet

This two-bedroom cottage on outer Cape Cod has backroad access to ponds, ocean beaches, and a bike trail. The 1973 house, part of the Deck 2 vacation condo complex on Cottontail Road, has engineered-wood floors, vaulted ceilings, rustic wood-paneled walls, and a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Outside are large front and back decks, a yard, and wooded surroundings; Wellfleet Center and the harbor are nearby. $349,000. Ashley Fawkes, Kinlin Grover Real Estate, (508) 237-1986.

