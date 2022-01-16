6 rustic homes in Montana

Belgrade

This three-bedroom home stands on 41 acres above the Gallatin Valley. The 2019 contemporary house has white-oak floors, a chef's kitchen with porcelain counters, a main bedroom with spa bathroom and access to an outdoor hot tub, and views of Bridger Mountain and Ross Peak.

Outdoor amenities include a redwood deck, low-maintenance landscaping, and a four-car heated garage with a dog wash. $3,875,000. Mike Schlauch, PureWest Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, (406) 580-8380

Whitefish

Ponderosa Chalet, a two-bedroom ski-in and ski-out cabin on Whitefish Mountain Resort's Hope Slope, has been featured in nationwide publications and selected by VRBO as an All-Time Favorite property. The 2017 home includes a stone fireplace, exposed beams, a kitchen with island seating, and a turret with a star-painted ceiling.

Outside is a large deck with a dining area and a hot tub. $3,995,000. Scott Darkenwald and Tracy Rossi, Glacier Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 212-3355

Drummond

King Mountain Ranch & Retreat, a 2,965-acre property 45 minutes from Missoula, overlooks Rattler Gulch and the Clark Fork River Valley. The off-the-grid owner's compound, powered by solar with back-up generators, includes a lodge, shop, and rustic-modern log cabin featuring a great room with stone fireplace and a spiral staircase to a bedroom loft.

Outside are potential ranch tracts and wild lands drawing elk, bear, mule deer, and mountain lion. $5,650,000. Deke Tidwell, Hall and Hall, (406) 544-7191

Big Sky

This four-bedroom custom home is surrounded by old-growth conifers. The house has a great room with a tall stone fireplace, open kitchen with counter seating for six and wine storage, and main bedroom with two walk-in closets, large tub with jets, and balcony, and a wraparound porch with dining and seating areas.

The 2.6-acre landscaped property is close to town and skiing at Big Sky Resort. $4,975,000. Ania Bulis, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 580-6852

Eureka

Just miles from the Canadian border, this log-built estate is bordered on three sides by Forest Service land. The three-bedroom main lodge features custom windows, an open layout, a deck with fireplace, and views of Krinklehorn Peak.

The 30-acre fenced property includes a one-bedroom caretaker's lodge with shop space, riding arena, two-stall stable, glass-roofed sauna house, and wellness retreat building with three bedrooms and deck jacuzzi. $4,250,000. Lisa Lorge, National Parks Realty/Forbes Global Properties, (866) 599-8160

Billings

This three-bedroom downtown condo is a five-minute drive from the university. The largest unit in a former school built in 1918, it features high ceilings, oversize windows, restored original woodwork, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an en suite main bedroom with large walk-in closet.

The building has an elevator, parking, a plaza and seating area, a barbecue, and an outdoor pet area. $515,000. Rachel Court, Coldwell Banker The Brokers, (404) 794-9915

