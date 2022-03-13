Returning to the office means a return to code switching

Somewhere right now there's probably a company survey waiting for its chance to hit your inbox to ask you a series of diversity questions— including queries about how you feel regarding career opportunities— your manager's performance and, alas, whether you think you can "bring your whole self" to work.

The earnest question usually suggests the company is getting a temperature reading on their inclusivity efforts and wants to know that all employees feel free to be themselves. But I've never believed employers actually want that. It's hard to trust that any company expected me to show up in my true, unapologetic Blackness without judgment. Because, in a world of constant micro-aggressions, a bias-free zone feels unlikely to happen in any corporate office.

Then one March day in 2020, those with the privilege of having flexible jobs were told to work remotely for what we thought would be two weeks.

It was only then, when I made the switch from office work to an indefinite remote life, I was finally free from the bondage of respectability politics. And for the first time, I felt comfortable enough to "bring my whole self to work."

Black people and people of color working in predominantly-white spaces can sometimes feel the pressure to present themselves in a way that's devoid of cultural signifiers or quirks in order to appear less "threatening," or more "palatable" to "fit in" and navigate corporate life— in other words, be the right "culture fit" for a white world.

In a physical office, I often have to be hyper-aware of how my clothes fit around my natural curves, attempt to keep a conservative aesthetic to not draw any more bias or judgment than I might already receive, and be cognizant of the fact that my hairstyles might be seen as "unprofessional" when based on euro-centric standards.