How revenge travel is impacting the aviation and tourism industries

Revenge travel refers to the mindset that "people are more eager to travel and less willing to cancel their vacation plans" as a way of making up for the lack of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Forbes. The phenomenon has dominated the summer with people being "more likely to try a more exotic location, spend more money to travel or a combination of both."

The surge in travel is a far cry from the previous pandemic years during which travel took a hit. American travel to Europe is expected to experience a 600% increase this year compared to last year, NPR reported. "There's a shift from consumers purchasing goods to consumers purchasing services," said Steve Trent, a research analyst for Citi. The high travel demand has also strained airlines that are also just recovering from the pandemic. "Fewer flight routes, fewer crew members and less equipment mean that capacity is down 15%," Trent continued.

Return to adventure

"Revenge travel is a dominating factor as many households make summer plans to visit family and play tourist," explained Geoff Whitmore in Forbes. Coming out of a travel slump, people are "hitting the roads and skies in droves." This expanse of travel is likely to stay. Travel is not "just about taking a great vacation" but is "intricate in our lives," Priceline CEO Brett Keller told Insider.

"Even stubbornly 'sticky' inflation and the highest ticket prices in many years aren't enough to spoil the appeal," wrote Jane Thier for Fortune. "Consumer behaviors have changed a lot since the pandemic … and people book further out." The pandemic caused many to "reprioritize," and, in turn, "people have developed a new appreciation for travel," Tina Edmundson, the president of luxury at Marriott International, told Fortune.