Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Preacher watch

Donations.

designethic/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
August 26, 2022

This week's question: A Missouri pastor used a recent sermon to lambaste his "cheap" congregation for not getting him the expensive Movado watch he'd asked for. What would you call a custom luxury timepiece created particularly for faith leaders who often ask for money and gifts?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Boss tickets

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Preacher watch" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 9-16 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City
House
Feature

6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City

The Week contest: Boss tickets
Bruce Springsteen.
Feature

The Week contest: Boss tickets

6 desirable homes in Detroit
House
Feature

6 desirable homes in Detroit

The Week contest: Body window
The human body.
Feature

The Week contest: Body window

Most Popular

Jimmy Fallon accused of enabling sexual assault of a teenager
Jimmy Fallon
see you in court?

Jimmy Fallon accused of enabling sexual assault of a teenager

Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new Giuliani book discloses
Mar-a-Lago in 2005
Public Domain

Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new Giuliani book discloses

Trump envoy releases National Archives letter on classified papers
U.S. National Archives
Radical transparency

Trump envoy releases National Archives letter on classified papers