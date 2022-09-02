Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Microchipping company

A chip.

Illustrated | Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
September 2, 2022

This week's question: A Detroit man had a tattoo parlor implant a chip in his hand that unlocks and starts his Tesla. What would you call a company devoted solely to microchipping people who want to move through the world without keys, phones, or other portable devices?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Preacher watch

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Microchipping company" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

