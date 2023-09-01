Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Despicable suitors

byThe Week Staff
September 1, 2023

This week's question: "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, the convicted fraudster who astronomically hiked the price of a drug often used by HIV patients, is seeking applications from "exceptional candidates" who want to date him. What would you call a dating app for the world's most despised people?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: political self-sabotage

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Despicable suitors" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 22 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

