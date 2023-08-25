The Week contest: Political self-sabotage

This week's question: A quickly retracted email release from a California congressional candidate announced he was suspending his campaign due to a "lack of joy." In seven words or fewer, create an honest campaign slogan for a candidate who actually hates running for office and would prefer to lose.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Crash caption

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Political self-sabotage" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 8/Sept. 15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.