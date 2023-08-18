Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Crash caption

byThe Week Staff
August 18, 2023

This week's question: A Colorado driving school employee accidentally slammed his car into the school's front window, leaving the wreckage lodged under a sign that says, "Learn to Drive." In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption for a photo of this accident scene.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Crash caption" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

