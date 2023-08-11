The Week contest: Lazy job

This week's question: A TikTok "life coach" is recommending fellow 20-somethings find "Lazy Girl Jobs": low-stress, white-collar positions that allow them to work remotely and focus on their non-work lives. Come up with a job title for a uniquely low-effort role.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lazy job" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.