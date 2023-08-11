Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Lazy job

A woman sits outside as she does work on her laptop

A new lifestyle blends work and leisure

Taiyou Nomachi / Gettyimages

byThe Week Staff
August 11, 2023

This week's question:  A TikTok "life coach" is recommending fellow 20-somethings find "Lazy Girl Jobs": low-stress, white-collar positions that allow them to work remotely and focus on their non-work lives. Come up with a job title for a uniquely low-effort role.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Housing monument

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lazy job" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

