Couple delivers hundreds of donated loaves of bread to stranded drivers

As soon as she saw the bread delivery truck, Casey Holihan began hatching a plan that would help her, her husband John, and dozens of other people stuck on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The couple from Maryland was stranded on the icy and snow-covered road for more than 16 hours on Monday when Casey spotted a truck for Baltimore-based Schmidt's Baking Co. They had no food in the car, and Casey decided to call the company to see if they could have some of the bread in the truck. Schmidt's is part of H&S Bakery, and owner Chuck Paterakis quickly gave his approval.

The driver opened up the back of his truck, and the Holihans started delivering loaves of bread to cars. "We just kept giving it out until we couldn't walk anymore because it was so freezing," Casey told WBAL. They traveled along roughly two miles of road, and Casey said it "felt incredible" to see how relieved people were to have something to eat.

Casey was also moved by Paterakis' generosity. "The company definitely could have made a profit off the bread but instead chose to help the people around them," she told WBAL, adding, "that is just so incredible that someone chose humanity over profit."