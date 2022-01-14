Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Puzzles

Printable Crossword - Issue: January 21, 2022

Issue: January 21, 2022

byThe Week Staff
January 14, 2022

CROSSWORD - JANUARY 21, 2022

Puzzle

The Week

SUDOKU - JANUARY 21, 2022

Puzzle

The Week

  • Magazine
Continue Reading

Recommended

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: January 21, 2022
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: January 21, 2022

Interactive Crossword - Issue: January 21, 2022
Puzzles

Interactive Crossword - Issue: January 21, 2022

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022

Interactive Crossword - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022
Puzzle
Puzzles

Interactive Crossword - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022

Most Popular

Trump ends interview with NPR early
Donald Trump.
the hang-up

Trump ends interview with NPR early

Sex abuse suit against Prince Andrew can move forward, judge says
Prince Andrew
great Epstein's ghost!

Sex abuse suit against Prince Andrew can move forward, judge says

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19
Kelly Ernby.
covid-19

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19