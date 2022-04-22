Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Puzzles

Puzzles: Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: April 29, 2022

Issue: April 29, 2022

byThe Week Staff
April 22, 2022

CROSSWORD - APRIL 29, 2022

Puzzle

The Week

SUDOKU - APRIL 29, 2022

Puzzle

The Week

Skip advert
  • Magazine
Skip advert

Recommended

Puzzles: Printable Crossword - Issue: April 29, 2022
Puzzles

Puzzles: Printable Crossword - Issue: April 29, 2022

Puzzles: Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: April 22, 2022
crossword
Puzzles

Puzzles: Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: April 22, 2022

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: April 22, 2022
Puzzle
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: April 22, 2022

Puzzles: Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: April 15, 2022
crossword
Puzzles

Puzzles: Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: April 15, 2022

Most Popular

Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL
Colin Kaepernick.
Picture of W. James Antle IIIW. James Antle III

Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's accused of 'inappropriate behavior'
Bill Murray
uh oh

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's accused of 'inappropriate behavior'

America's navy is vulnerable, too
A ship.
Picture of Joel MathisJoel Mathis

America's navy is vulnerable, too