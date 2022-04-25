What Marjorie Taylor Greene was texting Mark Meadows about martial law after Jan. 6

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is currently fending off a constitutional challenge to her congressional candidacy, said in court on Friday that she could not recall whether or not she implored former President Donald Trump to impose martial law to stay in power after the 2020 election, Insider reports.

Question: Did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power? Greene: I do not recall Question: So you’re not denying you did it? Greene: I don’t remember pic.twitter.com/T2vNh6Jftt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022

On Monday, however, CNN published a trove of messages belonging to former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in which Greene is shown to have contacted the official regarding such a declaration (though she referred to it as "Marshall law").

"In our private chat with only members, several are saying the only way to save our republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law," Greene texted Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021, after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know."

"They will destroy our country next," she added.

The group advocating against Greene's candidacy has argued she is ineligible for re-election under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars lawmakers who supported or participated in an insurrection from serving again. Greene, however, denies participating in or engaging with the riot.

On Jan. 6, Greene texted Meadows asking him to tell Trump to "calm people" as the riot meanwhile unfolded. "This isn't the way to solve anything," she wrote.

The lawmaker sent Meadows another message on Jan. 7: "Yesterday was a terrible day. ... I don't think that President Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. It's not his fault." Greene added that there was "no excuse" for what happened, and she "fully" denounced all of it, but people felt like they had "no other choice."

"Thanks Majorie," Meadows replied. Read more at CNN.