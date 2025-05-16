The history of animal metaphors in propaganda

Images of rats, snakes and cockroaches have been used to dehumanise political enemies and minority groups

A billboard erected by the far-right Swiss People&#039;s Party in 2012 depicting Italian migrant workers and Roma as rats eating Swiss cheese
By
published

Gary Lineker has "apologised unreservedly" after he shared a social media post critical of Zionism that included an illustration of a rat.

After critics accused the BBC football presenter of promoting antisemitic imagery, Lineker insisted he hadn't noticed the rat, was unaware of its use in anti-Jewish propaganda and would "never knowingly share anything antisemitic".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

