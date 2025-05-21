What are the impartiality rules for BBC presenters?

News presenters and hosts of 'flagship programmes' must adhere to tougher guidelines than other staff and freelancers

Gary Lineker looks towards a screen while presenting from Wembley Stadium
'Sorry end': Gary Lineker will be stepping down early as 'Match of the Day' host
By
published

When Gary Lineker "mistakenly" shared antisemitic material on social media, it was the "final straw" for BBC bosses. The "Match of the Day" host's inability to accept that his "voicing of strongly-held views" could have an impact on the broadcaster's "need for impartiality", had long "caused problems", said Katie Razzall, the BBC's culture and media editor.

The "sorry end" to Lineker's BBC career highlights how important – in an age when high-profile personalities have huge followings on social media – the broadcaster's editorial guidelines are to its reputation management.

