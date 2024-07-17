Strictly Come Dancing scandal timeline: what happened when

BBC announces chaperones for rehearsals after pro dancers Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice exit show amid allegations of abusive behaviour

Graziano Di Prima
Di Prima was sacked from the show earlier this month
The BBC has announced that "Strictly Come Dancing" rehearsal sessions will be supervised by production staff, following the departure of two of the show's stars amid allegations of abusive behaviour towards their celebrity partners during training.

In a statement, the broadcaster said it would also be hiring two new producers tasked with ensuring the welfare of both the contestants and the professionals, as well as "further training" for existing staff.

Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

