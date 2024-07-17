Strictly Come Dancing scandal timeline: what happened when

The BBC has announced that "Strictly Come Dancing" rehearsal sessions will be supervised by production staff, following the departure of two of the show's stars amid allegations of abusive behaviour towards their celebrity partners during training.

In a statement, the broadcaster said it would also be hiring two new producers tasked with ensuring the welfare of both the contestants and the professionals, as well as "further training" for existing staff.

The announcement comes after Italian pro dancer Graziano Di Prima was sacked from the line-up for allegedly "hitting, kicking and spitting" at his celebrity partner, former "Love Island" star Zara McDermott, during rehearsals last year, said The Sun.

"Shocking" footage from the training sessions surfaced during a wider investigation triggered by the departure of fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice, who denies allegations of abusive methods made by three previous celebrity partners.

A third dancer is apparently also being investigated, ahead of the show's return to screens in the autumn for its landmark 20th series. The unidentified male is not one of the current professional dancers working on the show. Here's how the scandal has unfolded so far:

6 January: The Sun reports that actor Amanda Abbington, who pulled out part-way through the show's 19th series for "medical reasons", has requested rehearsal room footage of her training sessions with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice as she seeks legal advice. The anonymous show insider said the atmosphere in rehearsals was sometimes "tense" and described Pernice as a "perfectionist".

17 May: Reports in the media claim that the BBC are investigating Pernice's conduct after two past celebrity partners lodged formal complaints through legal firm Carter Ruck, which is also representing Abbington.

18 May: Amid swirling rumours that Pernice would not be included in the line-up for the next series, the dancer posts a statement to his Instagram account in which he denies "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour" and said: "I look forward to clearing my name".

10 June: The BBC unveils the pro dancers taking part in series 20 of "Strictly Come Dancing". Pernice is not among them.

16 June: Pernice posts on his Instagram for a second time, saying he is "cooperating fully" with the BBC investigation. He repeats his denial of any abusive behaviour and says the latest allegations are "simply false", and that he looks forward to "establishing the truth".

13 July: Reports emerge in the media that pro dancer Graziano Di Prima is also being investigated after production staff came forward with concerns about training room incidents with his celebrity partner, "Love Island" star Zara McDermott.

That day, Di Prima announces that he is leaving "Strictly" in an Instagram post that says he "deeply" regrets the events leading up to his departure, which he links to his "intense passion and determination to win". "When the time is right I will share my story," he adds.

A BBC spokesperson confirms that Di Prima is "no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series".

16 July: McDermott publicly addresses the allegations for the first time on her Instagram account, saying she did not come forward because she was scared of "public backlash". While much of the show was an "amazing" experience, she said, "inside the training room was very different", adding that some of the incidents caught on camera were "incredibly distressing to watch".

Later that day, the BBC announces that all rehearsals will be supervised by production staff, and that two new roles have been created to look after the welfare of contestants and professionals.

That evening, The Sun reveals that a third dancer – who no longer works on the show – is a "person of interest" in the ongoing investigation.