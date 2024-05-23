How the internet is disappearing before our eyes

The internet has changed dramatically in the last decade. While that is largely down to how people use it, the content created and the rise of artificial intelligence, it is also due to the number of web pages that are disappearing.

A new study by the Pew Research Center found that 38% of web pages that existed in 2013 "are no longer accessible a decade later". This demonstrates "just how fleeting online content" has become in an era of "digital decay".

